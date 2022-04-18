Telegram Brings Custom Notification Sounds That Can Be Muted

Telegram on Monday launched several new features looking to enhance user chat experience and privacy. The new tools include custom notification sounds, custom mute durations, a new auto-delete menu in profiles, web integration for BOTs, replies in forwarded messages, improved message translations on iOS, and improved Picture-in-Picture on Android, among others.

With the latest update, users can turn any sound into a notification tone, whether it is a short audio file or a voice message. “They can also create custom alerts through any music or memes,” said the company.

Sounds added in the notification sound list can be assigned to any chat.

Also Read: Google Wants More People To Know About Quantum Computing With This Game: What Is It And How To Play?

Tones currently support audio files and voice messages under 5 seconds up to 300 KB in size. Telegram earlier supported the feature of temporarily muting chats for 8 hours or 2 days.

“With the latest update, users can now mute notifications for a specific duration, like the length of a midday nap or extended vacation,” the company announced.

With the new auto-delete feature, users can now auto-delete any chat to make a conversation more confidential or less cluttered.

Also Read: Oppo Enco Air 2 Review: What To Know Before Buying These TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,500

The latest update, enables users to enable flexible timer settings – like 2 days, 3 weeks, 4 months, and more for auto-delete of any chat.

In the latest update, Telegram has added an entirely new dimension to its existing bots giving bot developers the tools to create infinitely flexible interfaces with JavaScript.

Telegram bots can now completely replace any website.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

The in-app translation feature of Telegram for iOS devices has been expanded to support better quality translations from many more languages, such as Ukrainian.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.