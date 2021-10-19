WhatsApp competitor Telegram has surpassed 1 Billion installs on Google Play Store. This comes after the recent Facebook outage after which Telegram had gained 70 million new users. The app clocked 1 billion total downloads globally in August, joining a list of a handful of apps that have reached this milestone including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify, Netflix, and more.

Telegram has now touched 1 billion downloads on just the Google Play Store, the app’s listing on Google Play Store shows. This was first spotted by Android Police. Telegram was founded by Pavel Durov and is gradually gaining a significant market share. So much so that Telegram is mostly the second-most popular instant messaging app after WhatsApp.

Telegram also gained a significant amount of new users during the recent Facebook outage on October 4. CEO Durov had said that Telegram gained about 70 million new users on that day as Facebook services including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook itself were down for over six hours. “The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day," Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, in August, a Sensor Tower report had said that Telegram has touched 1 billion total downloads globally. The data showed that India emerged as the largest internet market for Telegram with 22 percent of the apps life installs coming from India. Telegram also gained 214.7 million installs in the first half of 2021 on the back of WhatsApp’s policy update fiasco.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.