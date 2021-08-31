Telegram Clocks Over 1 Billion Downloads; India Is The Biggest Market With 22% Installs

Instant messaging app Telegram has crossed 1 billion downloads globally, a report from Sensor Tower has said. Telegram was launched in late 2013 and took about eight years to reach the milestone on Friday, August 27. The Sensor Tower report, sourced by Tech Crunch also said that India is the largest market for Telegram, with 22 percent of the downloads coming from the country. This is similar to Telegram’s biggest rival WhatsApp, that also has India as its largest market. The Sensor Tower report says that Telegram’s downloads accelerated in 2021. This could be a result of the controversy around WhatsApp’s new privacy policy and the company’s handling of it.

According to the Sensor Tower report, 22 percent of Telegram’s downloads came from India. India is followed by Russia, which represents about 10 percent of all installs, follwed by Indonesia, that accounted to 8 percent of the downloads. The report says that in the first half of 2021, Telegram reached about 214.7 million installs, a 61 percent year-on-year growth from 133 million in H1 2020. It is important to note that the total number of installs are not the same as the app’s active user base. Telegram had about 500 million monthly active users as of early 2021.

This makes Telegram the fifteenth app globally to have been downloaded 1 billion times or more, the Sensor Tower report said. Other apps that have reached 1 billion downloads are WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify, and Netflix. Telegram earlier this year raised over $1 billion (roughly Rs 7,326 crores) in the most recent round of funding.

