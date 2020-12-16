Telegram Down in Some Parts of the World, Users Complain Connectivity and Login Issues

Telegram is facing outage in some parts of the world, the company confirmed on Twitter. Although the messaging company has not stated the reason behind the partial outage, it has confirmed that several users in Europe and the Middle East are mostly affected. According to website and app outage tracker, Downdetector, the error with platform peaked at 6:54 PM today, though the issue seems to be getting resolved thereafter. Earlier this week, several Google services such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and more faced a massive outage globally.

Downdetector shows that several Telegram users are facing connectivity issues with the app, while some are unable to receive or send messages. Fewer users have also reported about login issues with the platform. According to Downdetector's live outage map, users living in the UK, Belgium, and Germany are most affected. Users are in Tehran, Iran also impacted the unknown issue. Notably, Telegram users in India appear to be unaffected, Downdetector shows. "About half of the affected users are back online now (mostly Eastern Europe, parts of Middle East). Working to bring back the rest. Not long now," Telegram said in a post on Twitter. As expected, several users took to social media platforms to complain about the issue with the platform.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Google suffered a global outage that impacted its platforms such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and more for roughly 45 minutes. The company explained that the error on Monday was caused by an "internal storage quota issue" that handles authentication. During the outage, users had complained that they were unable to use its services across desktop, Android, and iOS devices. Although some users had suggested workarounds with incognito mode, many were largely impacted for almost an hour.