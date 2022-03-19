Telegram Is Getting Banned in Brazil After Company Missed Emails Regarding Ban

Popular instant messaging app Telegram is being banned in Brazil for facilitating misinformation. While the reason seems legitimate, the way the WhatsApp rival has been suspended in the country is nothing short of funny. According to a statement from Telegram’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov, the company did not see the emails from the Brazilian Supreme Court because his company was checking the wrong email address. Yes, you heard that right. The company was checking the wrong email address and that’s why Telegram was not able to address the issues highlighted by the Brazilian Supreme Court.

Durov, in his statement said that it seems that Telegram had an issue with emails going between the company’s telegram.org corporate addresses and the Brazilian Supreme Court. He explained that his company asked the court to send future takedown requests “to a dedicated email address." However, the court did not do that and kept using the old general-purpose email address and Telegram missed them. Now, the instant messaging app is getting banned in the South American nation.

Telegram has said that it has now found those emails and is trying to remedy the situation with the court. There is a bit of political context surrounding the ban. There are accusations that the instant messaging app facilitates the spread of misinformation in Brazil.

“We complied with an earlier court decision in late February and responded with a suggestion to send future takedown requests to a dedicated email address. Unfortunately, our response must have been lost, because the Court used the old general-purpose email address in further attempts to reach us. As a result, we missed its decision in early March that contained a follow-up takedown request. Luckily, we have now found and processed it, delivering another report to the Court today," the company’s CEO said.

“Because tens of millions of Brazilians rely on Telegram to communicate with family, friends and colleagues, I ask the Court to consider delaying its ruling for a few days at its discretion to allow us to remedy the situation by appointing a representative in Brazil and setting up a framework to react to future pressing issues like this in an expedited manner," he said.

