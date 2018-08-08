English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Telegram Might Face Complete Ban in India Soon: Report
The encrypted servers of the app are reportedly causing a problem for the authorities.
Telegram might face a ban in India soon. (Image: Reuters/Thomas White/Files)
Loading...
Following the major backlash by the government of India on several social media apps due to the spread of fake news, Telegram messaging service now seems to be on the radar of the authorities. Sources reveal that the app might soon face a complete ban in the country citing security reasons. Just like Facebook-owned chat platform WhatsApp, Telegram uses an end-to-end encryption in its working, essentially providing complete privacy to its users. The flip side of it, however, is the fact that there is no check on the activities taking place on the platform because of encryption.
Telegram shot to fame globally because of its end-to-end encrypted servers and the resulting privacy for its user base. However, now the app is being blamed for harbouring illegal practices within the user base because of the same encryption. What's more, the authorities are unable to keep a check on these unlawful practices because of the encryption. As per a CNBC Aawaaz report, this is the prime reason why the app might be facing a complete ban in India soon.
Telegram has already been banned in some countries including Russia and Iran.
Also Watch
Telegram shot to fame globally because of its end-to-end encrypted servers and the resulting privacy for its user base. However, now the app is being blamed for harbouring illegal practices within the user base because of the same encryption. What's more, the authorities are unable to keep a check on these unlawful practices because of the encryption. As per a CNBC Aawaaz report, this is the prime reason why the app might be facing a complete ban in India soon.
Telegram has already been banned in some countries including Russia and Iran.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Momo Challenge And Blue Whale Symbolize a Terrifying Trend of Social Media Linked Suicides
- Research Suggests Samsung Galaxy S7 is Vulnerable to Hacking
- Club Bowler Gets Nine-game Ban for Denying Ton to Batsman by Chucking the Ball to Boundary
- Kapil Dev and Dhoni Fan Karunanidhi Often Cancelled Meetings to Watch Cricket Matches
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...