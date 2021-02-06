Telegram Most-Installed App in Jan 2021 With Over 63 Million Installs, Most Coming From India

Popular messaging app Telegram became the most downloaded non-game app worldwide in last month in January 2021, according to a recent Sensor Tower report. The messaging app witnessed a total of 63 million installed, a 3.8-fold increase from its numbers in January last year. Sensor Tower also said that India saw the most amount of downloads, with 24 percent of the 63 million installs coming from the country. People in India and abroad started moving to Telegram in order to find a safer alternative to WhatsApp after the Facebook-owned messaging app faced a lot of flak over its updated privacy policy earlier this year.

After India, Indonesia saw the most number of installs for Telegram, coming in at 10 percent of the total 63 million installs. The data comes from Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence platform. After Telegram, TikTok was the most installed non-game app in the world last month, with China topping the list at 17 percent (for Douyin, TikTok's China alternative), followed by the United States, which accounted for 10 percent of the total installs in January 2021.

Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence allows users to see app download estimates for apps in addition to historical performance metrics on the Sensor Tower platform. The estimates include download for the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store across the globe between January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021.

Users in India and abroad thronged to apps like Telegram and Signal after Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced its updated data sharing policy with Facebook. WhatsApp, earlier this year said that it may share some metadata with parent Facebook (things like user's battery percentage, last seen activity, etc.) apart from announcing that chats with Businesses on WhatsApp may, in some cases, be shared with Facebook.