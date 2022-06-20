Telegram Premium Launched: Everything You Get For A Rs 390 Telegram Subscription

Instant messaging app Telegram has a new Premium subscription now. The $4.99 (roughly Rs 390) Telegram Premium has been launched on the Apple App Store with version 8.8.

Telegram Premium will unlock many new features for those who pay the subscription fee, these include fast downloads, a larger file sharing limit, up to 4 accounts in one app, organise chats into folders, and much more. In this article, we will go through all the new features that the Telegram Premium subscription will get users. Let’s begin.

Up to 4GB Uploads – users will be able to send files that are up to 4GB in size.

Telegram Premium users will be able to download media faster.

The Premium subscription will also bring the ability to connect up to 4 accounts in an app.

Subscribers of Telegram Premium will also be able to organise their chats in up to 20 folers, with each folder holding up to 200 chats.

Users will be able to pin up to 10 chats on Telegram with the premium subscription.

With Telegram Premium, users can save 400 of their favorite GIFs and 10 favorite stickers.

Users can write a longer bio for their profile and include links.

The caption limit on images and videos is higher with Telegram Premium.

The Premium subscription brings voice-to-text transcriptions.

There are exclusive stickers and reactions for Telegram Premium users.

There will be a new Premium badge on profile that will show that you have a Premium subscription.

Telegram Premium will allow users to put a profile video instead of a profile picture if they want.

There will be no ads.

Telegram Premium users will also get more custom icons.

Now, while these are a lot of features, they don’t seem too tempting to make many people pay for an instant messaging app. Further, the features that already exist for free are still there. Telegram Premium is currently not available for Android users. However, free users for iOS version 8.8i also get new features like public groups supporting join requests, a new animation while sharing files, support for 120Hz ProMotion display, and more.

