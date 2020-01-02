Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telegram Rolls Out New Update: Schedule Messages, Improved Location Sharing and More

Telegram is adding a whole bunch of features to its app on Android and iOS.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Telegram Gains 3 Million Users After Facebook Outage
Image for Representation (File Photo)

Telegram messenger has rolled out a new update for its Android and iOS users. The new update brings Theme Editor 2.0, which allows users to change the theme, background colour as well as the message view colour on their apps. Apart from this, more patterns for the background too have been introduced. Further, users can change the app’s icon according to their preferences. Currently, the options available are classic, classic x, filled and filled x.

On its official blog, the company has mentioned a feature called ‘Send When Online.’ With this feature users can schedule a message, which the recipient will receive only when he or she comes online. Along with that, there are various other changes like location sharing has been improvised, users now get simplified search results, podcasts and audiobooks support, and so on.

Here are some of the specific features and updates for Android users:

• Switch Night mode with a button on menu screen.

• New Animation

• Maps will turn dark in night mode

• Select and copy part of a message instead of full text

• Share content with different people simultaneously when sharing from other apps

• Mark archived chats as read instantly

• Redesigned contact sending screen and video resolution selection.

 Following are the features available for iOS users:

• Alter size of text within app.

• Select browser in which external links open in.

• Choice to select options that show in the share sheet when sharing from other apps to Telegram

• Press and hold on icon to switch accounts

• View used storage, available space and clear app cache

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
