Telegram Users Can Now Adjust Individual Participants' Volume During Group Voice Chats

Telegram is rolling out a new feature for Apple iPhone models that would allow users to adjust the volume of individual participants during a group voice chat. The latest Telegram update also brings active voice chats from your groups at the top of your call tab. Telegram had unveiled the voice chat feature for groups last month that essentially lets members set up a conference call. Although the feature sounds similar to the existing group voice calling option, it comes with enhanced animations and makes it easier for an individual member to track or join/exit the call at any point.

The latest volume adjustment option for voice chat is available for iOS users, and the availability details for Android users remain unclear. The upgrade is rolling out with Telegram for iOS v7.4.1 which also improves the voice over support. Last month, Telegram rolled out the voice chat that can accommodate "a few thousand participants" and be used as virtual office space for teams or informal lounges for any community. It comes with a more interactive interface and enhanced animations.

To start a voice chat, open a Telegram group > Click on more represented by three-vertical dots > Select voice chat. Further, users on Telegram Desktop and native macOS app can choose a push-to-talk key for Voice Chats, to control your mic even when Telegram is not focused.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Macerkopf claimed that the Telegram v7.4 carries a new feature that allows users to migrate chat from WhatsApp to Telegram. However, the feature does not appear to be working even though the official changelog highlights its availability. But a report by 9to5Mac points out that Telegram seems to have removed mentions of the migration tool in a subsequent update (Telegram v7.4.1), suggesting that it's still a work in progress. More information from the messaging company is awaited.