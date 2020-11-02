Telegram Users Can Now Pin Multiple Messages, Get Live Location Distance Alerts and More

Telegram is rolling out new features such as multiple pinned messages and Live Location 2.0 for its Android and iOS app. Users can enjoy the new upgrades by updating the app to the latest version from Google Play Store or Apple App Store, respectively. Additionally, the instant messaging platform is adding new animations for sending messages and switching songs in the music player, for its android users. The new features are available to users in India as well.

Starting with the multiple pinned messages feature, as the name suggests, it allows users to pin multiple messages in a group or individual chat. To pin a message on the Telegram app, users first need to open the chat, long-press the particular message and then select Pin. To unpin any messages, the same method needs to be followed. Notably, Telegram allows users to pin messages for themselves or for both parties. The multiple pinned messages feature also works with Telegram channels.

The company is further improving its Live location feature by adding a Distance Alert that essentially notifies you when the other user is close. Icons on the live location map also show which direction people are facing. Users can the distance range such as 0.5km, 1km, or more for alerts.

The latest update for Telegram also brings an improved playlist feature. Now, when a user sends multiple songs in the audio format, it automatically gets converted into a Playlist. Moreover, Telegram Channel admins are now getting a handy tool to see the growth of the channel. Until now, admins could see channel statistics; however, the new update would allow viewing stats for individual sent posts. Plus, the platform is introducing new animated emojis as well, which now includes a slot machine, dice, darts and other Halloween-related to emojis. Lastly, Android users can now edit a photo directly on the platform and send it back right away, instead of downloading and uploading it again. Just tap the brush button when viewing a photo to quickly draw or put stickers on it.

The news updates on Telegram app for Android and iOS come nearly a month after the platform introduced features like Search Filters and Anonymous Group Admins. The previous update that was rolled out in September also brought new animations.