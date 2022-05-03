Telegram Working On Its Premium Version For iPhones, Will Offer Exclusive Stickers And More

Telegram is the latest platform to ponder having a premium version for users. According to new report, it has started testing the model for iOS beta users, indicating the service could be offered in the coming months.

Most of these messaging apps rely on different sources for revenue, and since Telegram has mostly stayed away from ads, it could use the premium model to monetise its platform in the right way. The Telegram Premium plan has been spotted in the latest Telegram iOS beta version 8.7.2.

The plan gives users access to exclusive stickers and message reactions, which won’t be available to those using the free Telegram version. However, as per the findings, the free users will see a box which tells them to buy the premium plan to unlock these stickers.

But it is unlikely that Telegram is going to charge just for these features, and we are not sure if people would pay just for these two. So, it is possible Telegram has more tools lined up for the premium plan which could be shared in the near future.

We are eager to see how Telegram prices its premium version, and whether it wants to offer the plan in different ranges for wider options to the user. And it is fair to say that once the iOS beta testing is done, Telegram will bring the premium model to Android as well.

Telegram is feature-rich and caters to a host of options that even WhatsApp doesn’t offer. The messaging app offers encryption to some extent, and lets you share large-size files with users.

It also supports over 200 people over a single call. Considering all these, it goes without saying that Telegram might have more in store, which we are yet to understand about its premium plan.

But given a choice, would you really pay for Telegram just for some stickers and reactions?

