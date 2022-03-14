Telegram's Latest Update Adds Download Manager, New Attachment Menu and More

Telegram has started rolling out a new update to help users control downloads, share documents, re-arrange media albums before sending, turn your channel into a TV station, and more. Users are advised to keep their app for Android and iPhones updated to enjoy the latest benefits. Recently, the platform’s founder stressed the importance of privacy amid the Russia-Ukraine turmoil. Telegram founder Pavel Durov is part Ukrainian as his mother’s side of the family Kyiv.

ALSO READ: India Should Take Lead in 6G; Govt Wants to Fix Regulatory System to Fuel Tech Growth: Vaishnaw

Coming to the updates, the company, in the blog post, said that users can now manage downloads better. Through a dedicated folder, users can prioritise downloads and check status. The platform currently allows users to send files of any type up to 2GB each. Users will need to tap the icon or go to the ‘Downloads’ tab in Search to view and manage downloading files. The iPhone version of the app is also getting a new interface to help users send attachments seamlessly. Once users select multiple images, they can customise the album preview by simply using the drag and drop solution. The updated Files tab further shows recently sent files and lets users search for them by name. Similarly, the Android version is getting a new update that already exists on the iOS client. As a part of the update, chat headers will have a translucent finish to elevate the interface.

Advertisement

Telegram says the login interface on Android and Mac has been refined with smooth animations. On Telegram for macOS, users will notice a Matrix code falling-inspired QR Code login screen. The platform is also introducing a new update to help users share contact details. The update lets users share a direct ‘t.me’ link to your phone number that instantly opens a chat with you. Moreover, with t.me links like t.me/durov, anyone can preview profiles, posts or entire public channels in their browser – even if they haven’t signed up for Telegram yet.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Lastly, Telegram group and channel admins can start video broadcasts with streaming tools, like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster. The tools would allow users to add overlays and multi-screen layouts with ease - giving a professional TV Station-like interface. To stream from these tools, start a new Video Chat in your group or a new Live Stream in your channel, tap the ‘Start With’ button and enter the information found there into your streaming tool. For better quality, Telegram recommends using software encoding (x264 in OBS).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.