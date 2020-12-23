Telegram's Latest Update Brings Voice Chat, SD Card Storage on Android, New Animations and More

Telegram is rolling out a new Voice Chat feature for Telegram groups that allow members to set up a conference call. The Voice Chat feature although sounds similar to the existing group voice calling option, it comes with enhanced animations and makes it easier for an individual member to track or join/exit the call. Additionally, Telegram Android can now save files on the phone's SD card, allowing users to transfer files from one device to another quickly and seamlessly. Android users are also getting new emojis ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Starting with the Voice Chat option, Telegram says that it runs parallel to the existing text and media-based communication, adding a live layer of ephemeral talk to the group. It can be used as virtual office space for teams or informal lounges for any community, the messaging platform adds. As mentioned, the voice chat feature looks similar to the regular calling option, but it has a more interactive interface. For instance, Android users can access a system-wide floating widget that gives them quick controls for microphone and more. Most importantly, voice chat can accommodate "a few thousand participants." To start a voice chat, open a Telegram group > Click on more represented by three-vertical dots > Select voice chat. Further, users on Telegram Desktop and native macOS app can choose a push-to-talk key for Voice Chats, to control your mic even when Telegram is not focused.

Telegram with the latest update is also optimising stickers to deliver smooth 180 frame animations with infinite resolution in less than 50KB. As mentioned, Android Telegram users can now save data on the internal memory card of the phone. Users can access this option by heading to Settings > Data and Storage > Storage Usage. Another major update coming to Telegram iOS version is that Apple Siri can now read incoming messages aloud in your headphones. Open iOS Settings > Notifications > Announce Messages and set Telegram to ON. Similarly, Android and iOS users are now getting new in-app tools for photo editing. The platform is further adding new emojis.

The new updates for Telegram are said to be rolling out now. Users are advised to keep the app updated to find the new upgrades.