Telegram's New Update Adds Flexible Forwarding, Unlimited Live Stream and More

Telegram is rolling out its monthly update that brings a host of features and upgrades for Android and iOS clients. The new updates are rolling out with the latest version, ‘Telegram 8.’ The latest version brings features such as ‘live streams with unlimited viewers’ to groups and channels, options to remove captions from media and hide sender names when forwarding, an easy way to jump to the next unread channel without going back to the chat list, and an improved sticker panel, new animated emojis and more. Users must make sure they are using the updated version of the app to enjoy all-new features. Recently, the company that the Telegram app has crossed 1 billion downloads globally.

Users can now start a live stream in a channel or a video chat on a group with unlimited viewers (. Last month, the platform introduced the ability to add up to a thousand participants in a group video chat. Viewers of the Live Stream can also raise their hands and join a broadcast if the admin allows them to speak. The most notable feature the latest update brings is the ‘Flexible Forwarding’ option that includes “several customisation options." Telegram users can now choose to hide the sender’s name or hide captions on media messages while forwarding messages. To use the feature, select the message > click on the forward icon > select recipients names > click on the message again to view options.

Users now can endlessly scroll through multiple Channels without having to exit one if the content in it has finished. In a blog post, Telegram explains, “To keep up with the news easily, you can now scroll through the channels you follow without going back to your chat list. When you reach the bottom of a channel, pull up to go to the next unread channel." As mentioned, users can enjoy new stickers and animated emojis. Many channels have comments enabled for their posts so that subscribers can interact and share their thoughts. Lastly, to make it easier for admins to read unread comments on their channels (if comments are enabled), a counter will now appear showing the number of unread comments.

