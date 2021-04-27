Telegram's New Update Adds Payments 2.0, Scheduled Voice Chats, New Web Versions and More

Telegram has started rolling out a new update for both iOS and Android apps in India. The latest version update brings Payments 2.0 for all Telegram chats, scheduling and ‘mini profiles’ for Voice Chats, new Telegram apps for your browser, and more. Android and Apple smartphone owners must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy all the new features. The app can be updated manually by heading to Google Play Store and Apple Apple Store, respectively. Notably, Telegram says it has added two new fully-featured Telegram web apps – both supporting animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders and more.

Starting with the Telegram Payments 2.0, merchants can now natively accept credit card payments in any chat, relying on eight integrated third-party payment providers such as Stripe. Buyers can add a tip whenever they make a purchase to show some extra love to their favourite artists, stores, or delivery drivers. Payments can also be made from any app – including desktop apps. Telegram notes that the platform does not take a commission or store payment information. Credit card information is sent directly to the payment provider, and shipping information is shared with the merchant so they can send you your goods. Notably, users can now schedule Voice Chats - its Clubhouse inspired voice-based chatroom. Admins can schedule a Voice Chat from their Group or Channel’s profile page. On Android, tap on more (represented by three dots) > Start Voice chat > Schedule Voice Chat. On iOS, tap the Voice Chat button and select Schedule Voice Chat.

Additionally, Voice Chats will now show let users add ‘mini profiles’ or bios to get a better idea of who you’re chatting with – without leaving the voice chat window. Users can change the profile picture and edit bio without leaving the chat. Additionally, photos and videos can now be expanded directly from the chat – simply pinch to zoom in right away, without tapping to open the media viewer. As always, the Android app is getting new animations. The video player is also getting improved to fast-forward or rewind video with long-press.

Introducing Payments 2.0, Scheduled Voice Chats, and Two Shiny New Web Versions https://t.co/uGFCI8BFdo— Telegram Messenger (@telegram) April 26, 2021

Speaking over Web versions, Telegram says the new web versions are accessible via both desktop or mobile. The Web apps - Telegram Web K and Telegram Web Z are only 400KB in size and provides many features available on the phone apps. The changelog adds that all Telegram web versions are standalone, meaning once users are logged in, they do not need to keep the phone nearby or connected to the internet.

