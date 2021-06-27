Telegram's New Update Adds Screen Sharing With Group Video Calls, Animated Emojis and More

Telegram is getting a bunch new of features such as Group Video calls, Share Your Screen and Animated Emojis with a new update. The company is also rolling out a ‘stylist’ Message Animation as well as a new Menu Button for bots to improve user experience. Users need to make sure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy the latest features. Some of the updates are rolling out on Telegram Desktop and tablet client as well. Starting with the much-anticipated Group Video Call, the new update now lets users convert a Group Audio Calls into a group video call with up to 30 people. For reference, WhatsApp only allows up to eight people in a single group call. Telegram says this limit will increase soon as voice chats take on streaming games, live events and more. Telegram Group Video Calls give users multiple options such as pin/unpin box and mute video or audio. Perhaps the most notable feature is Screen Sharing that lets users share statistics or play Pac-man simultaneously while being on call. The company notes that while casting your screen, Telegram Beta can “capture any sensitive information that is displayed on your screen from your device."

On desktops, users have the ability for selective screen sharing. It essentially means that users can broadcast content from their phone with select individuals instead of broadcasting with all participants in group video calls. To share your screen, tap on more (represented by three dots) and select the option. Notably, Telegram is also improving Noise Suppression in voice chats to keep everyone’s audio “clear and crisp," even when users are eating something crispy. Users have the option to turn the noise suppression feature off - “for those times when munching has meaning." In addition to Group Video Calls and improved Noise Suppression, the latest update adds animated backgrounds and message sending animations. The Animated Backgrounds, as the name suggests, brings multi-colour gradient wallpapers to elevate the visual appeal of the chat. Users can find animated backgrounds in Settings. Android users can head to Chat Settings > Change Chat Background, while iOS users need to select Appearance > Chat Background. User can further create their own animated backgrounds by selecting multiple colours and patterns. Once created, it can be shared with contacts.

Telegram is making it easier to communicate with bots, adding a special menu button that lets users browse and send commands. Bots can change the placeholder in the input field to give a better idea of what kind of message they are expecting. Telegram is extending third-party developers the tools to generate new custom stickers. Users can also create stickers with the @stickers bot. There are now loads of animated emojis available as Telegram notes that the new update is all about “motion." Lastly, iOS users have received two new gradient app icons that are available for access through Settings > Appearance in the app.

