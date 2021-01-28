Telegram's New Update Lets iPhone Users Retrieve Chat History from WhatsApp, Here's How it Works

Telegram recently rolled out a new update that lets iPhone users migrate chat history from WhatsApp to its own messaging platform. The update was rolled out with Telegram for iOS v7.4 that also carries a new feature to allow users to adjust the volume of individual participants during group voice chat. However, the messaging platform has subsequently rolled out another update that upgrades the platform version to 7.4.1 that does not mention the new migration-support in the changelog. However, in our testing, we were able to transfer chat history (with media files) from WhatsApp even after installing the 7.4.1 version of the iOS app. It is likely that some iPhone users may not be able to use this feature as the company is seemingly improving the WhatsApp to Telegram chat migration support.

The official changelog of Telegram for iOS v7.4. highlights, "Move your message history from other apps such as WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk to Telegram." To migrate chat history, iPhone users would need to open WhatsApp > Swipe from right to left on the individual or group chat to access 'More' option > Select Export Chat > Choose Telegram > Select the user or group who would receive the entire chat history. Here, a pop-up will also appear asking whether users want to export chat with or without media files. The process would take a couple of minutes, depending upon the size of the entire WhatsApp chat.

At the moment, the feature is unavailable to Android users, and the company is yet to share more details over its availability. Telegram along with Signal is seeing a surge in downloads as Facebook-owned WhatsApp is slated to roll out its new privacy policy in May this year. As per its latest privacy rules, Facebook will share metadata like phone number, coarse location, and other details with Facebook-owned platforms to improve its targeted ad experience. The new privacy policy is heavily criticised by many users as Facebook is not providing an opt-out option from the new changes.

As mentioned, the Telegram for iOS v7.4.1 also lets users individually control the volume of participants during group voice chats. Telegram rolled out the voice chats feature in December 2020 that allows a thousand participants to join a voice conference call simultaneously.