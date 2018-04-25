English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Telephone Subscribers Grew 0.41% in February: TRAI

The urban subscription declined from 672.54 million at the end of January 2018 to 669.63 million at the end of February 2018, however, the rural subscription increased from 502.47 million to 510.20 million during the same period.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2018, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telephone Subscribers Grew 0.41% in February: TRAI
Telephone Subscribers Grew 0.41% in February: TRAI (File photo).
The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,175.01 million at the end of January 2018 to 1,179.83 million at the end of February 2018, a monthly growth rate of 0.41 percent, official data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said here on Tuesday. The urban subscription declined from 672.54 million at the end of January 2018 to 669.63 million at the end of February 2018, however, the rural subscription increased from 502.47 million to 510.20 million during the same period.

Also Read: India Will be Among Our Top Three Smartphone Markets: Asus

The overall teledensity in India increased from 90.61 at the end of January 2018 to 90.89 at the end of February 2018. The TRAI data showed total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,151.94 million at the end of January 2018 to 1,156.87 million at the end of February 2018, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.43 percent.

Also Read: Top Five Phones With a Notch Display: iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, Vivo V9 And More

However, wireline subscribers further declined from 23.07 million at the end of January 2018 to 22.97 million at the end of February 2018. Net decline in the wireline subscriber base was 0.10 million with a monthly decline rate of 0.45 percent.

During February 2018, a total of 6.57 million requests were received for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 344.59 million at the end of January 2018 to 351.16 million at the end of February 2018, since the implementation of MNP.

Also Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You