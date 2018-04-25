English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telephone Subscribers Grew 0.41% in February: TRAI
The urban subscription declined from 672.54 million at the end of January 2018 to 669.63 million at the end of February 2018, however, the rural subscription increased from 502.47 million to 510.20 million during the same period.
Telephone Subscribers Grew 0.41% in February: TRAI (File photo).
The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,175.01 million at the end of January 2018 to 1,179.83 million at the end of February 2018, a monthly growth rate of 0.41 percent, official data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said here on Tuesday. The urban subscription declined from 672.54 million at the end of January 2018 to 669.63 million at the end of February 2018, however, the rural subscription increased from 502.47 million to 510.20 million during the same period.
Also Read: India Will be Among Our Top Three Smartphone Markets: Asus
The overall teledensity in India increased from 90.61 at the end of January 2018 to 90.89 at the end of February 2018. The TRAI data showed total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,151.94 million at the end of January 2018 to 1,156.87 million at the end of February 2018, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.43 percent.
Also Read: Top Five Phones With a Notch Display: iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, Vivo V9 And More
However, wireline subscribers further declined from 23.07 million at the end of January 2018 to 22.97 million at the end of February 2018. Net decline in the wireline subscriber base was 0.10 million with a monthly decline rate of 0.45 percent.
During February 2018, a total of 6.57 million requests were received for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 344.59 million at the end of January 2018 to 351.16 million at the end of February 2018, since the implementation of MNP.
Also Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look
Also Watch
Also Read: India Will be Among Our Top Three Smartphone Markets: Asus
The overall teledensity in India increased from 90.61 at the end of January 2018 to 90.89 at the end of February 2018. The TRAI data showed total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,151.94 million at the end of January 2018 to 1,156.87 million at the end of February 2018, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.43 percent.
Also Read: Top Five Phones With a Notch Display: iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, Vivo V9 And More
However, wireline subscribers further declined from 23.07 million at the end of January 2018 to 22.97 million at the end of February 2018. Net decline in the wireline subscriber base was 0.10 million with a monthly decline rate of 0.45 percent.
During February 2018, a total of 6.57 million requests were received for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 344.59 million at the end of January 2018 to 351.16 million at the end of February 2018, since the implementation of MNP.
Also Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gautam Gambhir Has Decided to Represent Delhi Daredevils for Free: Sources
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: Why It Should Come To India Before OnePlus 6?
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- Olympic Gold Remains Ultimate Dream, Says Bajrang Punia After Dominant Show in Gold Coast