English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tencent Games Releases New Mode For 'Arena Of Valor'
"Arena of Valor" was launched in China in 2015 and has over 500,000 downloads.
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Keeping in line with the FIFA World Cup excitement, China-based Tencent Games on Thursday announced a new "football fever" game mode for its famous multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game titled "Arena of Valor" (AOV). New game mode comes with unique skills and a new hero - Tulen - in the game along with a new football fever-themed skin. With the update, instead of destroying towers and killing minions, players would instead take to the pitch in a three-on-three soccer match where attacking the ball would send it towards the goal, the company said in a statement.
Also read: Netflix Looks to Bollywood For Growth in India
"We are very excited about this new game mode and am sure that our 'AOV' fans in India will enjoy these world cup-themed matches, alongside AOV heroes on a football field," said Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India.
"Arena of Valor" was launched in China in 2015 and has over 500,000 downloads, according to the Google Play Store till date, with over 200 million active players per month.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 43 | FIFA VAR Explained, Tata Tiago LT and More
Also Watch
Also read: Netflix Looks to Bollywood For Growth in India
"We are very excited about this new game mode and am sure that our 'AOV' fans in India will enjoy these world cup-themed matches, alongside AOV heroes on a football field," said Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India.
"Arena of Valor" was launched in China in 2015 and has over 500,000 downloads, according to the Google Play Store till date, with over 200 million active players per month.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 43 | FIFA VAR Explained, Tata Tiago LT and More
Also Watch
-
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- WhatsApp Will Grant $50,000 To Researchers Who Can Help Tackle Fake News
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Jio Has Grown in One Year?
- Between Masaan and Moksha: Being a Dom Woman in Varanasi