English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Terrorists Plotting Attacks, Raising Funds And Soldiers on Dark Net
"The Anarchist Cookbook", which contains bomb-making instructions, was available for sale for 0.0003 bitcoin on the dark net.
Representative Image. (Militant Photo via AP)
Terrorists and extremists are creating growing numbers of safe havens on the "dark net" to plot future attacks, raise funds and recruit new followers, according to new research published on Sunday. Researchers for the Henry Jackson Society, a foreign policy thinktank, have said that terrorist organisations and individuals are evading security services and intelligence agencies by "hiding in the shadows" of the dark net, using encrypted messaging services, to communicate and anonymous cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin to generate funds, reports the Guardian. The groups have also been able to create a reservoir of extremist propaganda, saving it from deletion by the security services or tech companies.
The researchers said that the current encrypted communication app of choice is Telegram, which the Islamic State has encouraged members to use, with messages including explanations on how to access new dark net sites linked to the group.
In November 2017, an Al Qaeda-linked organisation called al-Sadaqah used a public channel on Telegram to campaign for bitcoin funding.
Also read: Iran Hit by Global Cyber Attack That Left US Flag on Screens
The report's author, Nikita Malik, said: "We have denied Islamic State territory in the real world, but it has a whole new safe haven in cyberspace which we need first to understand and then to close down."
Malik identified numerous sites on the dark net that explain how to make TATP - triacetone triperoxide - which can be made from household chemicals and was used in the jihadi attacks in Paris in November 2015, Brussels in March 2016, Manchester in May 2017 and London in September 2017, the Guardian reported.
A preliminary search by Malik in January on the dark net found 1,101 results for instructional material related to "security", including guides on drugs, fraud, hacking and firearms.
"The Anarchist Cookbook", which contains bomb-making instructions, was available for sale for 0.0003 bitcoin - around 1.45 pounds.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
The researchers said that the current encrypted communication app of choice is Telegram, which the Islamic State has encouraged members to use, with messages including explanations on how to access new dark net sites linked to the group.
In November 2017, an Al Qaeda-linked organisation called al-Sadaqah used a public channel on Telegram to campaign for bitcoin funding.
Also read: Iran Hit by Global Cyber Attack That Left US Flag on Screens
The report's author, Nikita Malik, said: "We have denied Islamic State territory in the real world, but it has a whole new safe haven in cyberspace which we need first to understand and then to close down."
Malik identified numerous sites on the dark net that explain how to make TATP - triacetone triperoxide - which can be made from household chemicals and was used in the jihadi attacks in Paris in November 2015, Brussels in March 2016, Manchester in May 2017 and London in September 2017, the Guardian reported.
A preliminary search by Malik in January on the dark net found 1,101 results for instructional material related to "security", including guides on drugs, fraud, hacking and firearms.
"The Anarchist Cookbook", which contains bomb-making instructions, was available for sale for 0.0003 bitcoin - around 1.45 pounds.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|31
|26
|28
|85
|2
|England
|19
|19
|11
|49
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Biopic on Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Has the Funniest Response
- WrestleMania 34: Undertaker Returns, AJ Styles Retains Title And WWE Sets Attendance Record
- Afghani Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Play in IPL
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- Goldman Sachs CEO's Deputy Can't Stop, Won't Stop Spinning Records