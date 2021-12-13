Tesla CEO Elon Musk Named Time's 'Person of the Year 2021'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been named the Time’s ‘Person of the year 2021. Throughout the year, the 50-year-old billionaire remained in the limelight for numerous reasons - but most notably for his tweets on cryptocurrency (particularly about Dogecoin) and when he first became the world’s richest man in January. However, the top spot for the world’s richest person title kept juggling between Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos for quite some time. In September 2020, he returned to the top after surpassing the $200 billion mark.

According to Time, the “Person of the Year is a marker of influence" who most shaped the previous 12 months, “for better or for worse." The publication further notes, “In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society."

Time highlights that Musk’s terrestrial impact so far has been with Tesla as many economies are slowly pushing towards EVs for a more sustainable future. Earlier in October, Elon Musk’s Tesla stocks hit the $1 trillion mark - becoming one of only five companies to achieve this feat. Analysts even predict that Musk might become the world’s first person to amass personal wealth worth $300.

As mentioned, he also remained in the limelight for his tweets on almost everything, but particularly on cryptocurrency. His tweets on Dogecoin catapulted its popularity, and the so-called meme coin even became the fourth-largest cryptocurrency as per CoinMarketCap back in May. Recently, Musk interacted with the Wall Street Journal, where he spoke on several issues. He even remarked that “one of the biggest risks to civilisation" is that humans are not having more babies. His concerns stem from reports claiming that climate change is directly or indirectly impacting the fertility rate, particularly in the US.

