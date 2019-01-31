English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja Announces Retirement, Company Shares Fall by 5 Percent
Following the announcement, Tesla stocks fell about 5 percent in after-hours trading. Zach Kirkhorn, the company's current Vice President of Finance, will replace Ahuja.
Indian-origin Tesla CFO Deepak Ahuja Quits, Shares Tank. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
After Tesla reported $139 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2018, generating a record $7.2 billion in revenue, its Founder and CEO Elon Musk dropped a bomb, saying the company's Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja will be retiring. In an earnings call with analysts late Wednesday, Musk said that Ahuja's retirement "won't be immediate" and that "he will continue to serve as a senior adviser to the company".
Following the announcement, Tesla stocks fell about 5 percent in after-hours trading. Zach Kirkhorn, the company's current Vice President of Finance, will replace Ahuja. "There is no good time to make this change. It's a new chapter, a new year. Tesla has had two great quarters of profitability and cash flow, it's on a really solid foundation," Ahuja told analysts.
Ahuja, who worked out of Tesla's San Carlos headquarters, quit Tesla in 2015, only to rejoin in 2017. Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer has also left the company after less than a month. Earlier in the day, riding on the success of its Model 3 car, Tesla reported revenue for the full year at $21.4 billion -- another record for the electric car maker.
With nearly 140,000 units sold, Model 3 was also the best-selling premium vehicle (including SUVs) in the US for 2018 -- the first time in decades an American carmaker has been able to secure the top spot. "In 2019, full-year Model 3 volumes will grow substantially over 2018 due to a full year of high production rates at our Fremont facility," said Tesla in a statement.
"In Q4, we delivered 63,359 Model 3 vehicles to customers in North America. In January 2019, we started to produce Model 3 vehicles for Europe and China, and the car is now fully certified for sale in these markets," the company added. In January, Tesla started construction of Gigafactory Shanghai. "Local manufacturing is an essential component of our ability to provide to customers in the region a truly affordable version of Model 3," said Tesla.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Following the announcement, Tesla stocks fell about 5 percent in after-hours trading. Zach Kirkhorn, the company's current Vice President of Finance, will replace Ahuja. "There is no good time to make this change. It's a new chapter, a new year. Tesla has had two great quarters of profitability and cash flow, it's on a really solid foundation," Ahuja told analysts.
Ahuja, who worked out of Tesla's San Carlos headquarters, quit Tesla in 2015, only to rejoin in 2017. Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer has also left the company after less than a month. Earlier in the day, riding on the success of its Model 3 car, Tesla reported revenue for the full year at $21.4 billion -- another record for the electric car maker.
With nearly 140,000 units sold, Model 3 was also the best-selling premium vehicle (including SUVs) in the US for 2018 -- the first time in decades an American carmaker has been able to secure the top spot. "In 2019, full-year Model 3 volumes will grow substantially over 2018 due to a full year of high production rates at our Fremont facility," said Tesla in a statement.
"In Q4, we delivered 63,359 Model 3 vehicles to customers in North America. In January 2019, we started to produce Model 3 vehicles for Europe and China, and the car is now fully certified for sale in these markets," the company added. In January, Tesla started construction of Gigafactory Shanghai. "Local manufacturing is an essential component of our ability to provide to customers in the region a truly affordable version of Model 3," said Tesla.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Budget for Leisure: How a Millennial Mindset is Driving India's Economic Growth
- Prehistoric Relatives? AI Detects That A Human Ancestor Existed Before Us
- Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- Here is How A Woman Turned Her AirPods into Earrings to Keep Them Safe: Watch Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results