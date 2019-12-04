Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tesla Cybertruck Inspired by Halo Warthog Says Elon Musk

Ever since Elon Musk revealed the new Tesla Cybertruck, gamers worldwide have been comparing it to the Halo warthog, an iconic vehicle from the Halo franchise.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
The Tesla Cybertruck (Image: Twityter/ Tesla)

The Tesla Cybertruck, has constantly been in the news for a variety of reasons, ever since Elon Musk unveiled it. For starters, the company unveiled the futuristic vehicle at a promotional event in Los Angeles, and even though CEO Elon Musk claimed that the car was bulletproof, but during a test when a metal ball was thrown at one of the armoured windows of the car, the glass smashed. Despite the mishap, one cannot deny that the Cybertruck looks straight out of some sci-fi movie. So much so that ever since it was revealed gamers around the world have been comparing it to the Halo warthog, an iconic vehicle from the Halo franchise. In fact, the official Halo Twitter account even tweeted Musk about the similarities.

Musk replied to the tweet stating that the Cybertruck was indeed inspired by them. He went on to write, "Cybertruck is inspired by games like Halo. Warthog irl!!"

YouTube star Felix Kjellberg who is better known as PewDiePie also posted about it and asked about "attachments" referring to the uncanny similarity between the real and video game vehicle.

Musk replied to the YouTube star stating that the Cybertruck will "have some sick attachments."

The exoskeleton of the Cybertruck has been made from 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel for endurance and strength and enables acceleration from 0-60 mph in as little as 2.9 seconds and up to 500 miles of range.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
