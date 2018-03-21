English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tesla Denies Musk in Talks With Israeli AI Vision Firm Cortica
"The reports that Musk was in Israel to discuss a collaboration between Tesla and Cortica are completely false, he was in Israel, but not to meet or have discussions with Cortica," said a Tesla spokesman based in Palo Alto, Ca.
Tesla Denies Musk in Talks With Israeli AI Vision Firm Cortica (Image: Reuters)
US electric car company Tesla said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Elon Musk, who was visiting Israel, did not discuss a collaboration with artificial intelligence firm Cortica. "The reports that Musk was in Israel to discuss a collaboration between Tesla and Cortica are completely false, he was in Israel, but not to meet or have discussions with Cortica," said a Tesla spokesman based in Palo Alto, Ca.
Also Read: Facebook Security Chief Likely to Leave Amid Alleged Data Breach: Report
Tel Aviv-based Cortica says its technology enables self-driving cars to identify moving parts in its environment and make informed decisions, even predicting changes likely to occur in its surroundings. The Globes financial news website said the discussions with Cortica could lead to an investment or even an acquisition. Officials at Cortica could not be reached for comment.
Also Read: Google Launches News Initiative to Combat Fake News
Cortica has raised nearly $70 million since it was founded in 2007. Investors include Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures and Russia's Mail.ru Group, according to Start-Up National Central. Tesla previously collaborated with Israeli company Mobileye but the companies parted ways in 2016 after a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S using Autopilot, a semi-automated system designed to assist with driving but not replace the driver.
Intel acquired Mobileye last year for $15.3 billion. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday he had met Musk and that they discussed the potential of solar energy generation in the Negev desert. Musk's visit to Israel was highlighted by several websites, including Globes, after he posted a video of himself on Instagram at a bar in Jerusalem.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
Also Read: Facebook Security Chief Likely to Leave Amid Alleged Data Breach: Report
Tel Aviv-based Cortica says its technology enables self-driving cars to identify moving parts in its environment and make informed decisions, even predicting changes likely to occur in its surroundings. The Globes financial news website said the discussions with Cortica could lead to an investment or even an acquisition. Officials at Cortica could not be reached for comment.
Also Read: Google Launches News Initiative to Combat Fake News
Cortica has raised nearly $70 million since it was founded in 2007. Investors include Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures and Russia's Mail.ru Group, according to Start-Up National Central. Tesla previously collaborated with Israeli company Mobileye but the companies parted ways in 2016 after a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model S using Autopilot, a semi-automated system designed to assist with driving but not replace the driver.
Intel acquired Mobileye last year for $15.3 billion. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday he had met Musk and that they discussed the potential of solar energy generation in the Negev desert. Musk's visit to Israel was highlighted by several websites, including Globes, after he posted a video of himself on Instagram at a bar in Jerusalem.
Watch: Google Pixel 2 Review | Should You Buy it Now For Rs 42,000?
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Women In Kerala Are Posting Photos Of 'Bare Chest' With Watermelons On Facebook
- Amazon Becomes Second-Most Valuable Company in The World, Tops Alphabet
- Desi Twitter Comes Up With Its Own Version of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and It is Hilarious
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock