Tesla Is Hiring: Elon Musk Wants These Engineers To Join

If working at Tesla is one of your dream jobs then here’s your chance. Tesla is hiring artificial intelligence (AI) engineers and if you think you have done “exceptional work” in software, hardware or AI then you may directly apply with your CV by visiting the official Tesla website.

While you may be wondering what qualifies to be called “exceptional work” then Elon Musk himself has provided a tip. In a tweet, Musk said, “As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way.”

Tesla has scope for AI engineers who are interested in working in developing Full Self-Driving (FSD) chips, Dojo systems, Neural Networks, Autonomy Algorithms and coding. If given a chance you may be part of the Tesla Bot project as well.

“Develop the next generation of automation, including a general purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring. We’re seeking mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineers to help us leverage our AI expertise beyond our vehicle fleet,” as per the official Tesla website job posting for Tesla Bot.

For “hardcore coders”, Tesla wants engineers who can build Autopilot software foundations up from the lowest levels of the stack, tightly integrating with Tesla’s custom hardware. “Implement super-reliable bootloaders with support for over-the-air updates and bring up customized Linux kernels. Write fast, memory-efficient low-level code to capture high-frequency, high-volume data from our sensors, and to share it with multiple consumer processes— without impacting central memory access latency or starving critical functional code from CPU cycles,” according to the website.

