Tesla Wireless Charger Launched For iPhones, Android Devices
Tesla Wireless Charger packs a 6,000mAh battery which means that you could use it as a power bank to bring with you on the go.
Tesla has launched a wireless charging pad for smartphones and it is called the ‘Tesla Wireless Charger’. The charger pad has a USB-C cable for when you want to plug it directly into your device, and a USB-A port for non-USB-C devices. The charger also packs a 6,000mAh battery which means that you could use it as a power bank to bring with you on the go. The Tesla Wireless Charger can be purchased from the Tesla website for $65 (approximately Rs 4,600). The wireless charging is limited to 5W, whereas wired charging method gets you 7.5W.
According to Tesla’s description of the device, “The Tesla Wireless Charger is a 6000mAh (22.2Wh) battery-powered inductive charging pad that features the same design language used in our energy products, like Powerwall. In addition to wirelessly charging your device, you can also power up your phone with the integrated USB-C cable. For non USB-C devices, use the USB-A port to plug in any USB-A charging cable. The built-in USB-A cable can be used to charge your Wireless Charger from any USB port.”
To recall Tesla had launched a power bank that can charge an Android phone or iPhone on the go. The device, priced at $45, comes with USB, micro USB and Apple lightning connections. The device uses a single 18650 cell with 3,350mAh capacity that's also found in its Model S and X electric vehicles.
