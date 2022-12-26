Tesla Wireless Charging Pad Is The AirPower Charger That Apple Never Launched

Remember Apple’s AirPower wireless charging pad, the device that never made it to the market? Now Tesla seems to have done what Apple couldn’t with the Tesla wireless charger for multiple devices. Tesla is a name that you would associate with electric vehicles, solar panels and its fast chargers.

So it seems the company has used its existing tech and conceived a charging product for portable devices like our smartphone.

The Tesla wireless charger’s looks are inspired by Tesla Cybertruck and use materials like aluminium with an Alcantara surface. The charging mat allows you to wireless charge multiple devices, something Apple had shown us to be possible with the AirPower.

Tesla has definitely picked up cues from that device but innovated further thanks to the FreePower technology, which allows you to use the whole surface of the charging pad to charge devices. This means the charging coil is spread across the surface, making sure you are not limited to using a specific portion of the pad to charge the devices.

Tesla’s wireless charging pad lets you charge three devices simultaneously as long as they support Qi wireless charging standards. So, you can only charge devices that support Qi wireless charging tech. The charger support 15W wireless charging speed which is better than what others offer currently in the market.

So, how much does this gadget cost? Tesla has given its wireless charger a price tag of $300 (Rs 24,000 approx) which most people would deem expensive for a gadget like this which only charges at a specific speed.

Does the launch of this gadget mean that Elon Musk and Co. will have a smartphone in the market? We can’t say for certain but going by the trends of the market it would be hardly surprising to see a Tesla smartphone out there in the near future. Either way, it seems Apple seems to have missed the bus with AirPower now that other brands have offered a similar product for customers.

