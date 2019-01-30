Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry

While Toyota has been selling the Camry executive sedan in the Indian market for more than 15 years now, it was in 2013 that Toyota introduced the hybrid system in the Camry. Hybrids are the future of automobiles and Toyota knows it very well. They have a first-mover advantage in the Indian market as far as their existing vehicles are concerned. The company has now launched the new 8-generation Camry with Toyota New Global Platform and 4th-generation Hybrid-Electric system that is said to be more driver focused, safe and frugal. We recently test drove the car in the world famous and Guinness World Record holder Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad to understand what the new car is all about?