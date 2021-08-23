Tetris Beat Is The Latest Addition To Apple Arcade: Here's How To Download

We all remember and love Tetris - the block-stacking game that taught people how to use any kind of space optimally. Tetris Beat is a newly-thought version of the game, that offers gamers a mix of the classic Tetris game, merged with music and rhythm mechanics. Tetris Beat has now been launched for Apple users on Apple Arcade. The game will be free for Apple Arcade subscribers and like every other Apple Arcade game, can be played on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices. Several Apple Arcade games also come with support for controllers, with support for PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

In Tetris Beat, players have to rorate and drop the Tetriminos (blocks) in time with the beat, being in rythm while setting the blocks. The game comes with multiple more like a Tap Mode that is a more casual mode, there is a Marathon Mode that gives a more classic Tetris-like experience, while offering a selection of soundtracks. Tetris Beat features a selection of diverse music from a set of artists including Alison Wonderland, GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, and more. There are 18 exclusive songs that span through genres like dance, hip hop, and pop genres. There is new music each month.

Apple Arcade subscribers can download Tetris Beat by going to the Apple App Store, then clicking the Apple Arcade sidebar. Then, users need to search for the game, and then click “Get" in order to download it on their Apple device.

Tetris Beat comes as the latest addition to Apple’s gaming service. The Cupertino-based giant adds new games to Apple Arcade on a regular basis. Currently, the service has more than 200 available titles. Games on Apple Arcade do not include any kind of in-app purchases or ads. The service is priced at Rs 99 per month and Apple offers a free 1-month trial for those who want to try it out before subscribing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here