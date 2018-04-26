English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thanks To Galaxy S9, Samsung Made Net Profit of $10.74 Billion in Q1 of 2018
The company attributes these results to the good performance of its memory chip unit as well as the increase in sales of its flagship mobile, the Galaxy S9.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. (Representational Image)
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics achieved a net profit of $10.74 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up 52.11 percent year-on-year, the company announced on Thursday. The company attributes these results to the good performance of its memory chip unit as well as the increase in sales of its flagship mobile, the Galaxy S9. Its net profit for the January-March period was 4.64 percent lower though, than that of the last quarter of 2017, Efe news reported. Its operating profit grew by 58.03 percent and set a new record for the first-quarter of the year, while its turnover increased by 19.82 percent. This is the fourth consecutive quarter in which the South Korean giant has achieved record operating profit.
Also Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Also Watch
Also Watch: Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Also Watch
| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch | Behind the Scenes With the Superstars of Mumbai Indians
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- Suzuki GSX-S750 First Ride Track Review: Keeping the K5 Engine Rumbling, in Style
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out
- Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans