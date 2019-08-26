Thanks to Twitter, Jack Leach Gets Free Glasses For Life After Memorable Ashes Test

If you thought what you saw unfold in the unforgettable Ashes test match at Headingly yesterday was it, think again. The hero of the test match, Ben Stokes tweeted out to the sponsors Specsavers after the match that they should be offering Jack Leach glasses for life, after his resolute batting for the 76-run final wicket stand allowed Stokes to close out the match with an innings of a lifetime. Ben Stokes took to Twitter after the match, which saw Jack Leach clean his glasses multiple times during his steadfast vigil in the middle.

“Jack Leach........@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991,” said Stokes in his Tweet. Soon, the Specsavers official account responded saying, “We can confirm we will offer Jack Leach free glasses for life.” That response has since clocked 44.8k likes and 9.1k retweets.

The Somerset spinner cleaning his glasses before taking strike on multiple occasions became a talking point on social media. “I couldn't look when Jack Leach was batting. I was just waiting for the reaction of the crowd! It's amazing,” Stokes told the BBC Test Match Special. “Ben Stokes hitting sixes with Jack Leach polishing his glasses at the other end. It really doesn't get any better,” said one user with the handle @AndyHa_ on Twitter. “Not forgetting Jack Leach with an epic 1 not out - bet those glasses are steamy now,” wrote another user @Alex_goode0.

The power of social media, as they say.

