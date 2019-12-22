The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone reconfigured the prepaid recharge packs for users in India. This has meant that packages have been streamlined, and perhaps less complex for the consumer to choose from. The epitome of simplicity and convenience would perhaps be the 365 days validity recharge packs—recharge once, and you don’t need to bother for a year. Yes, customization is limited with these packs, and it is more of a stick with what you choose for the rest of the validity duration, but for a lot of users, these just work. Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea all have the annual recharge options for prepaid users. But that is perhaps where the similarities end, but fine differences are the rule of the day.

Reliance Jio has the annual recharge option priced at Rs 2,199 and this is valid for 365 days. What you get is unlimited voice calls to all other Jio numbers, and a fair usage policy (FUP) of 12,000 minutes for calls made outside the Jio network—these would include calls made to Airtel or Vodafone Idea, and you’ll pay Rs 0.06 per minute once these minutes are exhausted. The pack also bundles 1.5GB of data per day as well as 100 SMS per day. You also get bundled subscriptions for Jio apps, including Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

Airtel’s similar 365-day validity prepaid recharge option costs a bit more at Rs 2,398. But what you get are calls that are totally unlimited—no hassle of calculating on-net and off-net calls. Airtel also bundles 1.5GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. The value-adds include the subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium video streaming service that includes more than 370 Live TV channels, more than 10000 movies and content from Zee5 and Hooq as well as the Wynk Music streaming platform. You can also get Rs 150 cashback to the Airtel Payments Bank wallet on the purchase of a new FASTag.

Vodafone Idea’s annual prepaid recharge plan is priced at Rs 2,399 and the validity is Rs 2,399. The voice calls in this recharge plan are unlimited for local, STD and roaming. There is 1.5GB of data per day and also 100 SMS per day. You also get subscription for the Vodafone Play streaming platform and a Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 per year.

