The All In One Guide To Reset Windows 10 On Your Laptop Or Desktop

Factory reset is the nuclear solution for all persistent type of issues that your Windows PC may start to struggle with, at some point. Case in point being an obstinate malware infection which really is tricking all usual cleaning methods, and in such a case, the best option is to clean install the Windows 10 OS on your PC. Apart from that, there could be performance or battery issues, sluggish app behaviour or errors due to corrupt system files. Depending on the version of Windows that you’re using, there are different ways to achieve the feat smoothly. In this article, we will enlighten you with ways to factory reset a computer with Windows 10, 8, or 7.

Before we get into the various steps, it is an important disclaimer to back up your data. During factory reset, all your installed applications wipe out, and in some instances, your files and data. Therefore, it is essential to have a concrete backup of your data. Once you’re backing up your data, it’s time to jump on the steps to factory reset your Windows.

Windows 10 And Windows 8

Go to Settings > Update and Security > Recovery. You will see the heading ‘Reset this PC.’ Click on the ‘Get Started’ button given below the heading. You’ll find two options at the initial stage – Keep my files and Remove Everything – displayed on the screen. On choosing the first option, it will remove all the installed applications, keeping your files like documents, images, and music intact. If you choose the second option, it will remove everything, and the Windows will reset to like it was in a brand-new system. You will now come across two more choices: Cloud Download or Local Install. The former will use the installation files downloaded from the Microsoft servers on the internet, while the latter will use the pre-installed files to create a fresh new operating system. Choose accordingly based on the present condition of your system and the availability of a fast internet connection.

An Additional Settings window will appear with three options and toggle buttons to choose between yes and no. The first option is Clear Data. It will remove all data from the drive (You can use it if you’re getting rid of the system). The second option is ‘Delete Files from all drives’, which will remove all data from drives, including external and recovery drives, if yes is chosen. No will only remove data from the Windows drive. The last option is ‘Download Windows?’ After all the aforementioned steps are done, Click confirm, and a final window displaying all the apps that will be deleted. After going through the list, click the ‘Reset’ button, and the reset process will begin.

Factory Reset using ‘Fresh Start’ Option (Older Windows Versions)

Go to Settings > Update and Security > Recovery. Click on ‘Learn how to start with a clean installation of Windows.’ A new window titled ‘Fresh Start’ will appear on the screen. Click ‘Get Started’ to commence. Fresh Start will keep your personal files and has no option to do a full factory reset. It downloads the latest Windows version from the internet and doesn’t allow the usage of local files to install Windows.

Manual Installation Using Windows Installation Media

If you do not want to use the above two methods, you can manually install Windows using installation media. This method will allow you to install a setup through a USB Flash Drive and erase your current operating system. Simply insert the USB drive and boot from the device. The screen will display a Windows setup window. You can proceed through the setup to install the Windows OS.

Factory Reset Using Advanced Methods

You can factory reset your system using the Advanced Startup menu in case the above three methods are not successful. To launch the menu, go to Settings > Update > Security > Recovery. Under the Advanced Startup section, choose ‘Restart Now’ to reboot into Advanced Startup. Alternatively, you can access the Start menu and open the power menu from there, then click the Restart button while holding down the Shift key. If you can’t accomplish either of these, try pressing F11 while booting, which on some systems may open Advanced Startup. If this fails, Windows will automatically launch Advanced Startup after three failed boot attempts. After the Advanced Menu is open, choose ‘Troubleshoot’ and select ‘Reset This PC.’ It will begin the same procedure of factory resetting as above.

