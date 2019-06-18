The Apple iPhone 2020 Lineup Expected to Have OLED Displays With 5G Support, Says Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple will roll out three new phones as part of its 2020 lineup, according to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup will include two premium iPhones, one with a 5.4-inch display and the other with a 6.7-inch display. Both of these will have OLED screens, and also support 5G mobile networks. The third phone, which is going to be next in line to the legacy of the iPhone XR is believed to have a 6.1-inch OLED display. In fact, it is believed that this phone will support 4G LTE networks, and not 5G.

If these expectations do come true, it means Apple will finally address the needs of the fans who've been clamouring for a smaller premium iPhone. At present, the smallest iPhone in the current line-up is the iPhone XS, which has a 5.8-inch display. According to Ming-Chi Kuo the two 2020 iPhones with 5G (the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models) will use Qualcomm modems as Apple's in-house 5G modem isn't expected until 2022. The 2020 iPhones will also support both sub-6GHz and mmWave technology for 5G networks.

Apple's upcoming 2019 iPhone lineup, which will include iPhone 11 and 11 Max will look almost identical to the XS and XS Max but will add an ultrawide camera while the iPhone XR successor will retain its LCD but get a second camera, according to reports.