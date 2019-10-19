The Artists Performing At The OnePlus Music Festival 2019 Make It An Unmissable Event!

The OnePlus Music Festival 2019 has an amazing lineup of world-renowned artists who will be performing for a crowd of thousands, right here in India! Taking place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 16 November 2019, The OnePlus Music is a celebration of music that’ll see an amalgamation of some amazing artists and superb technology. For music lovers, it is surely an event that cannot be missed! Need more reason? Here’s a list of all the artists performing at the OnePlus Music Festival 2019. Take a look.

1. Katy Perry: Here’s your once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the international music sensation and megastar Katy Perry live! Groove to her foot tapping numbers as she swoons in her signature style that mesmerizes one and all. A global star, Katy made her debut with the 2008’s One of the Boys which she followed-up with another record-breaking hit – Teenage album. Her popular songs like Roar, Firework and Dark Horse and sure to infuse life into the stadium that’ll be high on energy, making it an event to remember. Absolutely. Cannot. Miss.

2. Dua Lipa: The comparatively younger but charming international singer Dua Lipa who has a huge following is also slated to perform at the OnePlus Music Festival 2019. Her first single New Love was a fair hit while her second Be the One made her an international sensation. Her single Blow your Mind also became a global success, topping all music charts and making her one of the most loved singers of recent times. With the release and consecutive success of her single New Rules, she became the first female solo artist to reach the top spot in the UK since 2015. So obviously, we are pretty kicked about swooning to her numbers. Plus, we can’t stop but scream “Go, girl!”

3. Amit Trivedi: Bollywood’s blue-eyed boy, Amit Trivedi has produces many successful songs in his career. A well-known music director, composer, lyricist and singer, Trivedi began his music career in 2008 and has since become the recipient of many awards for his excellent work. Some of his famous songs that all Bollywood fans will recognize are, Iktaara from Wake Up Sid, London Thumakda from Queen and Manja from Kai Po Che.

4. Ritviz: Pune lad Ritviz who is a Hindustani musical prodigy shot to fame with his song Udd Gaye which became a massive success. One of the most widely followed electronic music producers in India, Ritviz is a popular name for music aficionados. He is known to effortlessly infuse Hindustani classical music with electronic beats that’ll make watching him perform live, an experience of a lifetime.

5. Aswekeepsearching: Topping music charts since 2015, Aswekeepsearching has been spreading their brand of positive music across the world. Their approach is new and refreshing, making them a surprise package of performance. Known as a modern post-rock band from India, they’ve won hearts with their soul-soothing songs that are becoming cult favourites. Some of their popular songs are The Tattva, Uns and Kalga among many others.

6. The Local Train: Delhi’s popular rock band The Local Train is a sure shot on every young music lover’s playlist. The way their emphatic lyrics and soul-soothing tunes blend both Urdu and Hindi is refreshing and engaging. With a rawness that’s likeable, they connect with the youth and are popular for their songs Aaftaab, Khudi, Aaoge Tum Kabhi, Choo Lo and many more. Come to watch them perform live and impress a crowd of thousands.

Need more reason? Well, the state-of-the-art DY Patil stadium is an absolute delight and will surpass all your expectations. A wide and expansive space, this is the perfect location to host a crowd of thousands and you’ve got to visit! Get your passes NOW!

