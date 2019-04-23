Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

The Avengers Are Coming Back to Fortnite This Week, Ahead of Avengers Endgame Movie

If the tweet is indeed dropping any hints, the limited event this time could focus on Captain America.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
The Avengers Are Coming Back to Fortnite This Week, Ahead of Avengers Endgame Movie
If the tweet is indeed dropping any hints, the limited event this time could focus on Captain America.
The Avengers are coming back to Fortnite. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame this weekend, Epic Games has confirmed that there will be a themed event added via an in-game update on 25 April. It is not exactly clear what the Endgame related tie-in would be, at least not yet.

In a tweet that doesn’t really betray much more, Epic Games simply says “Whatever it takes. 4.25.19.” with the hashtag #FortniteXAvengers to go with it. The image with the tweet is one of a Fortnite character holding a Captain America shield.

This will not be the first time that the popular battle royale game will add some Avengers magic. In 2018, ahead of the release of the Avengers: Infinity War movie, Epic Games and Marvel Studios as well as Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo had tied up to add Thanos to the Fortnite game. That was a limited time mode, and allowed Fortnite players to play as the powerful villain of the galaxies. It is expected that the latest event releasing later this week will also be a limited-time event, and if the tweet is indeed dropping any hints, this time it could focus on Captain America.

Fortnite Avengers-2

This is definitely a great move by Epic Games to cash in on the incredible popularity of the Avengers franchise, to give a further boost to the equally popular battle royale game.

It is also expected that a line-up of Marvel’s own smartphone games will also be primed to take advantage of the Avengers Endgame popularity.
