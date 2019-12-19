Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

The Chromium Based Microsoft Edge Web Browser Arrives in January on Windows 10

A Microsoft document states that Microsoft Edge (chromium-based) will be automatically deployed for systems running Windows 10 version 1803 or later.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
The Chromium Based Microsoft Edge Web Browser Arrives in January on Windows 10
Image for Representation

Microsoft has confirmed the general availability date for the much-awaited Chromium-based Microsoft Edge as January 15. In an updated support document, the company has announced that the new Chromium-based Edge will be rolled out to Windows 10 computers via a Windows Update. “The Chromium-based version of Edge is not tied to Windows or any operating system releases and will be available as a separate download. Microsoft also suggests that users will not have the option to keep the old Edge and the new browser would be deployed ‘automatically’ for all systems running Windows 10 version 1803 (April 2018 Update) or newer.

Microsoft the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge will be available through automatic updates for Windows 10 RS4 and newer versions. The tech giant is likely to address any existing bugs and add new extensions to the store before the browser’s general availability in January. Chromium-based Edge as of now has more than 100 extensions available on its add-ons website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram