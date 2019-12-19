The Chromium Based Microsoft Edge Web Browser Arrives in January on Windows 10

Microsoft has confirmed the general availability date for the much-awaited Chromium-based Microsoft Edge as January 15. In an updated support document, the company has announced that the new Chromium-based Edge will be rolled out to Windows 10 computers via a Windows Update. “The Chromium-based version of Edge is not tied to Windows or any operating system releases and will be available as a separate download. Microsoft also suggests that users will not have the option to keep the old Edge and the new browser would be deployed ‘automatically’ for all systems running Windows 10 version 1803 (April 2018 Update) or newer.

Microsoft the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge will be available through automatic updates for Windows 10 RS4 and newer versions. The tech giant is likely to address any existing bugs and add new extensions to the store before the browser’s general availability in January. Chromium-based Edge as of now has more than 100 extensions available on its add-ons website.

