The Epic Independence Day Sale: MSI Delivers The Freedom To Upgrade With Its Unbelievable Discounts

The portal to freedom is choice. Choose what makes your heart sing, lights your brain on fire, and sets your pulse racing, at the MSI Independence Day Sale.

Freedom is a state of mind. Freedom means having the ability to do the things we want to do, and being enabled to do them. Freedom is having good choices, of being able to make them with ease. Freedom is the ability to soar, unhindered.

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Freedom isn’t worth having if it doesn’t include the freedom to make mistakes.” Freedom is the ability to make mistakes, and to learn from them. For gamers, this quote might as well be a credo for life itself. For creators, mistakes are where the happiest of accidents happen, and where creativity gets to play.

This year, independent India turns 75, and with it, it brings a 3 day weekend, and the sweetest deals from MSI to enable you to live many lives, learn, create, share and celebrate your content using the best gamer and creator laptops. MSI, or Micro Star International, is a known name among gaming communities. Having watched gamers play and creators create, MSI has leveraged their expertise into optimising product design to give their users the ultimate freedom to do what they do best.

The result? Laptops that push beyond performance limits in gaming, and pack stunning colour accuracy, long-lasting battery life, high fidelity audio and excellent performance into ultra-portable, stylish chassis for creators of all stripes across the world.

The MSI Independence Day Sale offers upto 30% discount on laptops purchased between 6th to 11th August. The timing couldn’t be better. A 3 day weekend with a wicked new laptop to unbox, explore and love? Yes, please.

The Deceptively Thin GF63

Don’t judge this laptop by its chassis. Or do. Either way, you’ll be blown away. This impossibly sleek, super light laptop boasts of the latest 10th/11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors with up to 15% performance gains over the previous generation! The Latest NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650/3050 series GPUs utilise the award winning NVIDIA Turing architecture to deliver higher frame rates for gamers, and dramatic performance and reliability in creative applications. Best of all, the NVIDIA Max-Q innovative approach to crafting the world’s thinnest, fastest, quietest gaming laptops finally results in a gaming laptop you can put on your lap.

Thin for the win? Oh yes.

The Modern 14 For Work and Play

If you thought the GF63 was impressive for a thin laptop, the Modern 14 will delight you. Weighing in at a whispery 1.3kgs, the 16.9-18.1 aluminium chassis packs in the latest 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processor that delivers 1.5x speed over the previous generation, and an unheard of battery life of 10 hours. The all in one Thunderbolt port eliminates fuss and enables high speed data transfers, hi-res audio means you don’t miss out what’s being said even when travelling through the loudest traffic jam, the thoughtfully designed backlit keyboard with optimised 1.5mm key travel and responsive feedback makes typing more ergonomic, even in poor lighting. The laptop also meets MSI’s MIL-STD-810G military grade durability standards, which means it can totally handle your ultra busy, constantly on-the-move life.

Best of all, the Modern 14 doesn’t compromise on looks. Go look at it. That’s all we’ll say here.

Sharpen Your Game.

The Sword 15 series is here. Yes, to the Sword has the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors that bring over 40% performance gains over the previous generation. Yes also, to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 that offers phenomenal gaming experiences. Yes also, to 15.6” FHD 240Hz refresh rate gaming display that makes those gaming experiences that much more immersive.

Now, let’s get to the really good bits. Especially designed for gamers who love RPG games, the Sword 15 comes equipped with MSI’s signature Cooler Boost 5 cooling system which offers unparalleled heat dissipation efficiency: allowing those top of the line processors and graphics cards to run at peak performance. What’s more, the exclusive MSI Centre lets you control and customise your MSI laptop the way you want. There are 4 performance settings to choose from: Extreme Performance, Balanced, Silent and Battery Optimised, to help you make the most of your laptop, no matter what you’re doing.

We suspect you’ll spend all your time in Extreme Performance mode with your favourite RPG. Who wouldn’t?

Crafted to Perfection: Katana GF66/76

The Katana isn’t just any old sword. It represents a craftsmanship spirit of striving for the best while also upholding the highest artistic value in the history of swords. MSI’s Katana series lives up to the name, and the hype.

Designed for gaming, the Katana GF series are equipped with the 11th gen Intel® H series processor and NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 30 series graphics. The powerful specs are optimised to unleash true performance during gameplay for you, just like a warrior of the Dragon Clan brandishing a mighty sword. The Katana series inherits all the advantages of the Sword series of laptops, and builds on their strengths.

The latest Wi-Fi 6 features 802.11ax standards and 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5, designed to deliver lightning fast gameplay, the best streaming, and the most immersive experiences. Combine with the Extreme Performance mode with Intel Wi-Fi 6 to blow your competition out of the water – in gameplay, or in the competitive sphere.

Take Aim, with Crosshair 15

The Crosshair 15 is designed to delight first person shooter aficionados. The laptop series plays hard with the 12th Gen Intel® 14 Core i7 Intel® CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. MSI’s signature Cooler Boost 5 system uses 2 fans and 6 pipes to keep airflow going and lower core temp that lets these high end components really shine.

The QHD 1440p display delivers 1.77 times more pixel density than FHD to see more details and the powerful RTX 30 GPU companies with it to break high resolution game fps ceiling ever. Also equipped is a gamer’s choice of keyboard with 1.7mm key travel for responsive, tactile feedback, and more reliability.

Choices, Choices.

The MSI Independence Day Sale is on now, and is offering upto 30% off on these and other MSI laptops. Unleash your inner hero, and equip yourself with your gaming weapon of choice. After all, what better time to celebrate your own hero hood than the Independence day (long) weekend?

This is a Partnered Post.

