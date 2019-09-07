Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

The First Look Of Amazon Prime’s New Show ‘Family Man’ Is Out Now & It’s #ShotOnOnePlus

The trailer of ‘The Family Man’ promises a cocktail of dry humour and cutting-edge action.

Brand Studio |

Updated:September 7, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The First Look Of Amazon Prime’s New Show ‘Family Man’ Is Out Now & It’s #ShotOnOnePlus
The trailer of ‘The Family Man’ promises a cocktail of dry humour and cutting-edge action.
Loading...

Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of its brand new original series ‘The Family Man’ and became the talking point on social media. Not entirely surprising, given the pedigree of the cast and crew behind it. Also equally important is the fact that the series’ first look was shot with a OnePlus phone before being launched.

All About ‘The Family Man’

The trailer of ‘The Family Man’ promises a cocktail of dry humour and cutting-edge action. The entire premise of the show, after all, is based on the fact that the lead character Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who leads a dual life trying to save his country as a National Investigation Agency analyst as well as his domestic life. The director duo of Raj and DK are known for making edgy comedies such as Go Goa Gone and Stree and you can see that same streak in the trailer of their web series as well.  With characteristic sarcastic humour and combative dialogues, ‘The Family Man’ is all set to become the new favourite on Amazon Prime Video, if the excitement on social media is anything to go by. We’ll know all about it soon enough when ‘The Family Man’ releases on September 20.

All About OnePlus Phones

To release the first-look of such a high-profile original show using OnePlus phone shows that streaming services recognize the power behind the smartphone’s camera. As Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country GM, Amazon Prime Video said, “India is a mobile-first country and a large number of our customers love to watch Amazon Prime Video on their smartphones. We are excited about this unique collaboration with OnePlus for our latest Amazon Original ‘The Family Man’, which includes the first reveal of the character poster, that was shot exclusively on a OnePlus phone. We look forward to delighting our ardent mobile-first customers with this sneak peek into the compelling and gritty world of ‘The Family Man’.”

The OnePlus Pro’s triple-camera configuration, elevated selfie shooter and sharp 48 MP pictures are the talk of the town in the mobile camera world. But the company isn’t keen on resting on its laurels. Indeed, as a company that listens to customer feedback proactively and acts on it, OnePlus announced new updates for its camera features on the OnePlus Pro with the just-launched Android 10 Open Beta. When users said they wanted to use wide-angle and telephoto video capture, OnePlus launched an update that addresses this issue even as its Nightscape begins to win more and more fans. Its portrait mode, too, now goes closer to the subject than before.

OnePlus has also teased the imminent launch of the latest version of its smartphone to be called OnePlus 7T that will surely up the ante for smartphone cameras by several notches.

All of which still leads us to speculate. Which camera was the first-look of ‘The Family Man’ shot on? The feature-rich OnePlus Pro or the upcoming hotshot OnePlus 7T? Guess we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to figure that one out.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram