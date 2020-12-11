The Game Awards 2020 Full Winners List: The Last of Us Part 2, Among Us Lead the Pack
While The Last of Us 2 took home six awards at The Game Awards 2020, Ghost of Tsushima won best art direction, Hades bagged best indie and best action titles, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate won the best fighting game award.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: December 11, 2020, 13:45 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The Game Awards 2020 winners have been announced. As is the norm now, the virtually held The Game Awards 2020 convention saw multiple game announcements, trailer premieres and most importantly, the list of winners across numerous categories. The Last of Us 2 was the biggest winner of the biggest gaming awards in the world, taking home six titles in major categories including the ultimate title of being the Game of the Year. Other major winners included indie title Hades, which won the best indie game award as well as the best action game title. The first made in India console game, Raji: An Ancient Epic, received a nomination as one of the finalists in the best debut game category, but lost out to UK-based indie studio Kinetic’s Phasmophobia.
The biggest titles awarded to games through 2020, and their respective winners at The Game Awards 2020, are as follows:
- Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Mobile Game: Among Us
- Best Action Game: Hades
- Best Action/Adventure Game: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Role-Playing Game: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Best Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Best Sports/Racing Game: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- Best Multiplayer Game: Among Us
- Best Sim/Strategy Game: Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Best Game for Impact: Tell Me Why
- Best Indie Game: Hades
- Best Debut Game: Phasmophobia
- Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky
- Best VR/AR Game: Half-Life: Alyx
- Best Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Along with honouring the best games in different categories, The Game Awards 2020 also awarded games, like each year, for technical and aesthetic achievements that made the games what they are. In these categories, the winners are:
- Best Game Direction: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima
- Best Narrative: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Original Score: Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Best Sound Design: The Last of Us Part 2
- Innovation in Accessibility: The Last of Us Part 2
- Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Along with the technical elements, The Game Awards 2020 also awarded people and personalities behind the gaming industry, as well as its new focus on esports. On this note, the winners in the people and esports categories at last night’s showcase event were:
- Best In-Game Performance: Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part 2
- Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae
- Best Esports Game: League of Legends
- Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Best Esports Team: G2 Esports
- Best Esports Athlete: Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su
- Best Esports Coach: Danny ‘Zoric’ Sorensen
- Best Esports Host: Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere