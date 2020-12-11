The Game Awards 2020 Full Winners List: The Last of Us Part 2, Among Us Lead the Pack

The Game Awards 2020 winners have been announced. As is the norm now, the virtually held The Game Awards 2020 convention saw multiple game announcements, trailer premieres and most importantly, the list of winners across numerous categories. The Last of Us 2 was the biggest winner of the biggest gaming awards in the world, taking home six titles in major categories including the ultimate title of being the Game of the Year. Other major winners included indie title Hades, which won the best indie game award as well as the best action game title. The first made in India console game, Raji: An Ancient Epic, received a nomination as one of the finalists in the best debut game category, but lost out to UK-based indie studio Kinetic’s Phasmophobia.

The biggest titles awarded to games through 2020, and their respective winners at The Game Awards 2020, are as follows:

Game of the Year : The Last of Us Part 2

: The Last of Us Part 2 Best Mobile Game : Among Us

: Among Us Best Action Game : Hades

: Hades Best Action/Adventure Game : The Last of Us Part 2

: The Last of Us Part 2 Best Role-Playing Game : Final Fantasy VII Remake

: Final Fantasy VII Remake Best Fighting Game : Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Best Sports/Racing Game : Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Best Multiplayer Game : Among Us

: Among Us Best Sim/Strategy Game : Microsoft Flight Simulator

: Microsoft Flight Simulator Best Game for Impact : Tell Me Why

: Tell Me Why Best Indie Game : Hades

: Hades Best Debut Game : Phasmophobia

: Phasmophobia Best Ongoing Game : No Man’s Sky

: No Man’s Sky Best VR/AR Game : Half-Life: Alyx

: Half-Life: Alyx Best Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Along with honouring the best games in different categories, The Game Awards 2020 also awarded games, like each year, for technical and aesthetic achievements that made the games what they are. In these categories, the winners are:

Best Game Direction : The Last of Us Part 2

: The Last of Us Part 2 Best Art Direction : Ghost of Tsushima

: Ghost of Tsushima Best Narrative : The Last of Us Part 2

: The Last of Us Part 2 Best Original Score : Final Fantasy VII Remake

: Final Fantasy VII Remake Best Sound Design : The Last of Us Part 2

: The Last of Us Part 2 Innovation in Accessibility : The Last of Us Part 2

: The Last of Us Part 2 Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Along with the technical elements, The Game Awards 2020 also awarded people and personalities behind the gaming industry, as well as its new focus on esports. On this note, the winners in the people and esports categories at last night’s showcase event were: