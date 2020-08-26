The Gionee M30 Comes With a Massive 10,000mAh Battery and 8GB of RAM

Gionee has unveiled a brand new mid-range smartphone called the Gionee M30 in China. This comes almost a month after the phone got certified by TENAA. While the phone packs only two cameras, one in the back and another at the front, the key highlight has to be the massive 10,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Due to teh massive battery the handset weighs at 305 grams which is one of the heaviest handsets on the market.

Gionee M30: Specifications and Price

Coming to the specifications, the Gionee M30 features a 6-inch LCD display with an HD+ 720 x 1,400 pixel-screen resolution. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In the camera department, there is a lone 16-megapixel camera, while at the front, the phone sports an 8-megapixel sensor. Among other features, there is a fingerprint sensor housed right below the rear camera module at the back, a dedicated encryption chip for extra security, stereo speakers, USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the pricing, the Gionee M30 is priced at CNY 1,399 (~ Rs 15,000) offered in a single 8G + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in black colour option with a leather-like finish on the back. While Gionee hasn't revealed anything on when it plans to launch the Gionee M30 in the international markets, the company recently unveiled the Gionee Max smartphone in India priced at Rs 5,999. The Gionee Max sports a 6.1-inch display, an octa-core Unisoc 9863A SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.