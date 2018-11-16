The Gorgeous OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple is Here; You Might be Not Pleased if You Already Bought a 6T

The newest variant of the OnePlus 6T, dressed in the Thunder Purple colour, will go on sale today on Amazon.in. To start off, this new colour variant will be initially sold only in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, though there is no suggestion that it’ll be available in any other configuration as well in the near future. If you wish to buy the Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T, it will set you back by Rs41,999. This newest variant comes just a couple of weeks after the OnePlus 6T arrived in India, in the glossy Mirror Black and the matte Midnight Black colour options. The Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus’s India website later today.On Amazon, you will get a straight Rs1,500 discount of you pay using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. This offer is also applicable if you get the purchase converted to EMI installments on HDFC cards. Amazon does have the “Limited stock only” warning already. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI’s with other credit cards and select debit cards, but those may not offer the extra discount that is exclusive to HDFC Bank users at the moment.If you plan to use the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple on the Reliance Jio network, there is the “Jio OnePlus 6T Unlock The Speed Offer” that you can advantage of. Prepaid users using a 6T need to do a first recharge of Rs299 which makes them eligible for 36 vouchers of Rs150 each. These will be credit to the Jio account. One of these can redeemed for each subsequent recharge of Rs299—this makes the total customer cashback of Rs5,400.The Thunder Purple colour is not simply purple, but actually involves a bit more refinement and attention to detail. First up, it has a matte finish, which means you won’t struggle with fingerprints or smudges ruining the look of the phone. Secondly, the darker hues towards the top near the camera module add a visual appeal that might have been missing had it been the same colour all through the back panel. Third, and this is true for all 6T phones, is that you don’t get the hint of the colour variant if you looking at the phone’s display, because the side spines don’t betray your colour choices all the time.In terms of the specs, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple has the same configuration as the OnePlus 6T variants already on sale. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. This has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, which is the largest ever in a OnePlus phone. This has a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution, which translates into 402 pixels per inch and has the tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The notch cut-out has been redesigned, and is much smaller than before. The storage, 128GB in this case, is the very fast UFS 2.1 type—this also helps with performance as the data read and write speeds are significantly faster than the storage modules used in most other phones.The OnePlus 6T has dual cameras at the back. There is a 16-megapixel (Sony IMX 519 sensor) camera paired with a 20-megapixel (Sony IMX 376K sensor) secondary camera. The former has an aperture of f/1.7 and a pixel size of 1.22 microns, while the latter has an aperture of f/1.7 and each pixel is 1.0 micron. OnePlus have teamed up with Irish conceptual artist Kevin Abosch, who has well known works in photography. The focus for this partnership has been to improve the image processing algorithms so that they are able to recognize human faces better (useful for portrait photography in particular), better exposure and light handling in different scenes and how to keep the detailing spot on in complex photos.You could already choose between the entry spec 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Mirror Black, which is priced at Rs37,999. Then there are the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants in Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour options, priced at Rs41,999. The top-spec variant has 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, available in only the Midnight Black colour option, and is priced at Rs45,999. The OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple becomes the third option with the Rs41,999 price tag. The point is, someone who has already bought the Mirror Black or the Midnight Black variants of the OnePlus 6T soon after launch may not be at best pleased. There was no confirmed indication that a new colour options would be heading our way soon. Could there be more colours too incoming? A red too perhaps? That said, it is great to have multiple colour options to choose from, and even better when they are as unique as the Thunder Purple that OnePlus has developed for the 6T. We do understand the phone maker’s willingness to keep the phone line-up fresh.