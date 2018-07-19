English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Gorilla Glass 6 in Your Next Phone Will be Really Cool
While the scratch resistance remains the same as Gorilla Glass 5, the new Gorilla Glass 6 has significant improvements elsewhere
Gorilla Glass 6
American company Corning Incorporated has taken the wraps off the next generation of it Gorilla Glass. It is called the Gorilla Glass 6, and it will prove twice as much damage and drop protection as the predecessor. The Gorilla Glass 6 will also be able to withstand 15 drops from a height of 1 meter onto rough surfaces, a statistic that is up to two times better than Gorilla Glass 5.
Incidentally, Gorilla Glass 6 will retain the same amount of scratch resistance as Gorilla Glass 5. This means that while your next smartphone which has Gorilla Glass 6 would perhaps be more resilient to accidental falls or bumping against the corner of the table, it’ll not be any more scratch resistant at the same time. Which is a pity, because you’ll still not be able to keep your car keys in the same pocket as your phone, without fretting about scratches.
“Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage,” said Dr. Jaymin Amin, vice president of technology and product development, Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning Specialty Materials, in an official statement.
The ruggedness aspect isn’t the only thing new with Gorilla Glass 6. Corning is also betting on the new glass composition allowing for ink-jet printing directly on the glass itself. How would you like your phone to have a nice wood pattern finish on the back, instead of just a transparent glass? This could perhaps even open up the laptop and tablet market for Corning, and those devices could do with some excitement as far as the designs are concerned.
The question is—when will you be able to buy a phone that has Gorilla Glass 6? Very soon, if we are to go by the historical trends. Corning is now sharing the Gorilla Glass 6 with phone makers, and we should expect this to feature in new phones well before the end of the year.
Many generations of Corning’s Gorilla Glass, including the Gorilla Glass 5, are a common feature in almost all smartphones you can buy. We will be very surprised if the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the updated Apple iPhone line-up, expected to launch in September, don’t use Gorilla Glass 6.
Also Watch
Incidentally, Gorilla Glass 6 will retain the same amount of scratch resistance as Gorilla Glass 5. This means that while your next smartphone which has Gorilla Glass 6 would perhaps be more resilient to accidental falls or bumping against the corner of the table, it’ll not be any more scratch resistant at the same time. Which is a pity, because you’ll still not be able to keep your car keys in the same pocket as your phone, without fretting about scratches.
“Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage,” said Dr. Jaymin Amin, vice president of technology and product development, Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning Specialty Materials, in an official statement.
The ruggedness aspect isn’t the only thing new with Gorilla Glass 6. Corning is also betting on the new glass composition allowing for ink-jet printing directly on the glass itself. How would you like your phone to have a nice wood pattern finish on the back, instead of just a transparent glass? This could perhaps even open up the laptop and tablet market for Corning, and those devices could do with some excitement as far as the designs are concerned.
The question is—when will you be able to buy a phone that has Gorilla Glass 6? Very soon, if we are to go by the historical trends. Corning is now sharing the Gorilla Glass 6 with phone makers, and we should expect this to feature in new phones well before the end of the year.
Many generations of Corning’s Gorilla Glass, including the Gorilla Glass 5, are a common feature in almost all smartphones you can buy. We will be very surprised if the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the updated Apple iPhone line-up, expected to launch in September, don’t use Gorilla Glass 6.
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
- Sri Lanka Seeks 'Clear Rules' on Ball-tampering
- Singer Hans Raj Hans Becomes Spiritual Head of Sufi Darbar
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh