The Great Indian Smartphone Survey Is Here & Guess Which Brand Came Out As A Winner

The smartphone industry is evolving at lightning speed. One minute you see a phone with cutting edge technology set to take over the market, the next minute people are talking about another phone brand that’s got stronger community support and after-sales service. With a user base of over a billion people, the Indian smartphone market is extremely competitive so much so that trends change within months. The Great Indian Smartphone Survey is one way of understanding which brand is most trusted and used by Indians. The voice of over 15,000 users, this survey conducted by 91mobiles.com evaluated the replies from respondents mostly from the internet generation and will help understand the mindset of milennials.

The survey also helps gauge the general sentiment amongst Indians who once trusted the good old Nokia but are now opening up to newer brands that offer more specifications at a budget-friendly rate. It’s true, the competition is tough with each brand offering smarter and better features for a user experience like none other. But which one do most Indians aspire to buy?

Not only was the survey able to determine which brand is high on everyone’s wish list but it also revealed some astonishing facts like the highest fall in ownerships which were reported by Motorola at a 4.8%.

According to the survey, people are looking forward to waterproof devices, which is a feature some flagship smartphones already offer. Other things like wireless charging, quick charge, two or more cameras and a pop-up camera are looked up to.

But do you know which phone does most of India aspire to purchase? It’s none other than the coveted OnePlus. The Chinese smartphone brand founded by Pete Lau (CEO) and Carl Pei in December 2013 is taking over the Indian market with its impeccable features and budget-friendly pricing. It also tops the charts in user satisfaction as 8 out of 10 OnePlus users claim they are satisfied. OnePlus is also a great phone for after-sales service and 78.9% respondents voted that OnePlus has the best quality service making it a good investment.

Overall the survey concluded that OnePlus is a brand that delivers great value and will retain over 60% of its users in the future ranking it high on loyalty while other brands struggle to retain their customer base.

Looks like OnePlus’ strategy of offering flagship smartphones at affordable prices along with a strong community of fans has paid off as 18.3% people wanting to upgrade their phones want a OnePlus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.