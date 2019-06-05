The Instagram App on Your Android Phone Gets a Data Saving Mode in Case The 4G Speeds Aren't Enough
The data-saver feature would be available globally for Android users and would roll out slowly over the course of a week.
The data-saver feature would be available globally for Android users and would roll out slowly over the course of a week.
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the social network app in areas of low quality mobile networks, Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has announced a data-saver feature for Android users. The feature would prevent pre-loading of videos and will not download high-resolution images, unless the user chooses, giving people the ability to control their data usage on Instagram and increase the speed for loading images.
"With this data saver feature, we're hoping for an uninterrupted Instagram experience in slow network areas, which in turn will increase people's interactions with their friends and family," Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement. The feature has been added as part of the app settings under the "account" and "cellular data use" option.
The data-saver feature would be available globally for Android users and would roll out slowly over the course of a week, Instagram has said.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- For iOS App Developers Who Support Facebook And Google Social Logins, Sign in with Apple is Mandatory
- World Environment Day: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar Launches #SelfiewithSapling Campaign
- India vs South Africa: India Hold Clear Advantage in Recent Encounters With Proteas
- Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out on Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai Because of THIS Reason
- Dual-Display Microsoft Surface Hybrid Laptop May Launch Later This Year
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s