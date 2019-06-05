Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

The Instagram App on Your Android Phone Gets a Data Saving Mode in Case The 4G Speeds Aren't Enough

The data-saver feature would be available globally for Android users and would roll out slowly over the course of a week.

IANS

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
The data-saver feature would be available globally for Android users and would roll out slowly over the course of a week.
The data-saver feature would be available globally for Android users and would roll out slowly over the course of a week.
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the social network app in areas of low quality mobile networks, Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has announced a data-saver feature for Android users. The feature would prevent pre-loading of videos and will not download high-resolution images, unless the user chooses, giving people the ability to control their data usage on Instagram and increase the speed for loading images.

"With this data saver feature, we're hoping for an uninterrupted Instagram experience in slow network areas, which in turn will increase people's interactions with their friends and family," Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement. The feature has been added as part of the app settings under the "account" and "cellular data use" option.

The data-saver feature would be available globally for Android users and would roll out slowly over the course of a week, Instagram has said.

