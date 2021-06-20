The Latest On The Beeper App That'll Put Your WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter, Slack And More, In One Place

Remember the excitement earlier this year about an instant messaging app to tame all the other instant messaging apps you may be using? Bring in control the inevitable overload of notifications on your phone’s lock screen at most times. WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Apple iMessage, Slack, Skype and even direct messages on Twitter and Instagram? The app is called Beeper, and it’ll cost you $10 per month, and I had said it then and I’ll say it now again—this may be the best $10 you will spend every month, if you gnash your teeth every time a new message pops up on your phone. But where exactly is Beeper, a few months later? The answer is, it is on the way to a lucky few, and the rest of us are still waiting.

In a communication shared with the writer of this story, the developers say that the rollout is in progress, and they have been fixing some bugs before the app reached users. “There are still a few rough edges with the app, mainly centered around the getting-started process. We’ve spent most of our time working on the main app itself, since that’s where you spend most of your time,” says Eric Migicovsky, co-founder of Beeper, says in an email. In fact, he has been personally getting into Zoom calls with users who have faced trouble setting up the app. Migicovsky also says that there was a brief slowdown last month as the services were transitioned to a new server infrastructure, with the eye on scaling up easily in the months ahead. The Beeper app is multi-platform, and is available for the Apple iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Apple macOS devices, Microsoft Windows computing devices and Linux. That being said, getting iMessage to work on Android phones requires some nifty workarounds. There will be filters for the Beeper inbox, ability to search across all chat networks as well as snooze or archive messages.

At this time, Beeper is rolling out invites with a method very much in place. First in the queue are those who paid for one year in advance, when the invites were sent out earlier this year. I had, at the time, selected to pay for the monthly billing option of $10 per month by sharing my credit card details, and we folks come next in queue. Then come those who have signed up for Beeper but yet on registered a username. Eventually, the developers hope to roll it out for everyone, in a few months. The thing about Beeper is the uniqueness—there isn’t another app like this out there. At least none that can plug into most of the popular messaging and social media apps out there, and put them all in one place for you.

So, what do I get for $10 per month with Beeper and why I’d recommend you at least try this out too? The notification clutter is a primary reason for getting an app that brings all your messaging apps together in one place. Beeper isn’t a messaging app by itself—what it does it brings all your existing accounts under one roof, as one app that you open to read and reply to all chats from all linked app. At this time, you can bring WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Apple iMessage, Slack, Skype, Hangouts, Twitter, Instagram, Android Messages, IRC, Matrix, Discord and Beeper network within one app. That’s pretty much most of the popular instant messaging apps ticked off. Beeper also confirms that LinkedIn, Line, GroupMe, Microsoft Teams, WeChat and Kakao will be supported on the platform.

