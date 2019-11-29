The Longest Ever Monopoly Game Lands Just in Time For Christmas

With Christmas around the corner, and you may be thinking about spending time with your family. Often, board games such as Monopoly become the centrepiece to an evening with your loved ones. And now, one of the most popular board games for friends and family is set to get bigger with Monopoly having released its 'longest-ever version' with 66 properties, 40 spaces and a singular die. The advertisement for the new version of Monopoly on Amazon reads, "Think the original Monopoly game takes forever to play? It's got nothing over this edition." The latest version of the game, which is available only on Amazon, adds in its product description, "Even bankruptcy won't get a player out of this Monopoly game. The game doesn't end until someone owns every single property, and there are three versions of each in this board game."

The description on the Amazon page reads that the Monopoly game ends only when a player owns 16 streets, 2 utilities and all the properties. Daily Mail reported that people had mixed reactions to the new spinoff of the classic games. While one woman said that a six-hour game with her niece is enough, another posted that since they had every other version of the game; they knew what they would be asking for Christmas this year.

In fact, a study which was published earlier in the month showed that frequently playing board games, like Monopoly, was associated with better cognitive function. It was published in the Journal of Gerontology titled "Playing Analog Games Is Associated With Reduced Declines in Cognitive Function: A 68-Year Longitudinal Cohort Study". The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Edinburgh.

