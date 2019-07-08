Take the pledge to vote

Tech
1-min read

The Lucky Folks Who Own a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Can Now Download The New OxygenOS 9.5.5 Update

The camera will have improved overall contrast and color performance.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
The Lucky Folks Who Own a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Can Now Download The New OxygenOS 9.5.5 Update
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant.
OnePlus has released a new software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The new OxygenOS 9.5.5 update is now rolling out for the 5G variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The update also includes the June 2019 security patch and comes with general bug fixes and improvements. While it optimizes touch sensitivity for the screen, it ushers in loads of camera improvements as well. One of the tweaks that the new OxygenOS 9.5.5 brings to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is optimised touch sensitivity for the screen as well as improved manual adjustment of screen brightness while playing a video on the phone.

OnePlus, in the release notes for the OxygenOS 9.5.5 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G also say that the phone will now have improved audio quality. The camera will also have improved overall contrast and color performance. Improvements will also be seen in white balance consistency of triple camera, accuracy and stability of audio focusing, contrast and color saturation of ultra wide, clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide as well as clarity and noise reduction in telephoto.

Apart from these, the camera will also have improved clarity and color of Nightscape and improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape. Finally, the greenish tone in some low light scenes as well as noise issues in some HDR scenes has both been resolved. One can head over to the Settings > System > System updates menu of your OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to try pulling the update manually if you haven't got the notification yet. As for the rest of us, we will continue rocking our smartphones meant for 4G LTE networks.

