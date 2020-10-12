The Need for Strong Encryption & Robust Data Protection Laws

The world is being tracked by multiple actors, all the time. Not every bit of this is harmful but most of it can be avoided if we are a little vigilant, both as users and as a nation. The recent revelations of the Shenzhen based company Zhenhua tracking the Indian leadership was an eye-opener for many. Yet, it is not so surprising. It is a fait accompli that the seemingly innocuous data that we share online if tracked and stacked together can reveal a lot about us. While there exists benefits of the limited collection of data for tailor-made services, where do we draw the line?

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which is pending before the Indian Parliament, is an attempt to ensure user privacy. The Bill envisages an independent Data Protection Authority that will oversee practices pertaining to collection, purpose and use of personal data of the consumers and prescribe limitations and penalties where applicable. As a nation, we must legislate the same at the earliest. As citizens, we need to be cautious of where and with whom we share our data, use encrypted platforms among other privacy enabling practices.

We spoke to Former Special Director, Intelligence Bureau & Secretary (Security), Government of India, Mr. Yashovardhan Azad on a number of cybersecurity challenges that India is grappling with to ensure the privacy of its citizens. A veteran of India's intelligence community who served in the state police and the Intelligence Bureau, Mr Azad highlighted the importance of privacy hygiene, an independent data protection authority and strong encryption to best protect user privacy and ensure national security.

What role do private players have in ensuring user privacy? Why is strong encryption a non-negotiable for ensuring user privacy, safety, and security? Why do we urgently need a data protection law? All of this and more, in the second episode of the #SecDevTalks, the latest series by The Dialogue in partnership with Nullcon and CNN News18.